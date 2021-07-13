Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 569 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

