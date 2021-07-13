Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

CB stock opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

