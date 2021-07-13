Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $355.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

