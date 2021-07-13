Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOJU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,284. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.