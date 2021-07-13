Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.40 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in FinServ Acquisition by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,317,000 after buying an additional 663,672 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FinServ Acquisition by 7.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in FinServ Acquisition by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 319,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSRV stock remained flat at $$14.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 562,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,998. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.10.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

