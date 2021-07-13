Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $201,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. 21,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

