Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 285 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

