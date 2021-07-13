Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:CRSR) EVP Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:CRSR) EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

