Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) Insider Michael J. Detke Sells 58,261 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 58,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $3,148,424.44.

Shares of CRTX stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 5,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,410. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

