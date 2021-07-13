Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

