Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.