Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Increased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $37,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

