Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 60,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,909,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $28,628,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

