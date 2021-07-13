Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Director Sells $1,729,437.50 in Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

