Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24.
Shares of NYSE:CVET traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 470,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,928. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78.
Covetrus Company Profile
