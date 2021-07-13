Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NYSE:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVET traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 470,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,928. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.