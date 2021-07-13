Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,922.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

