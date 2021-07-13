Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 76.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $98.29 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

