Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Jill Foss Watson Sells 18,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $447.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 78.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

