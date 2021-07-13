Credit Agricole S A Acquires 20,720 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 329.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MasTec by 17.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

