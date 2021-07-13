Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,187. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.