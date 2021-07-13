Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.82. 3,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,916. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

