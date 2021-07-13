Credit Agricole S A Sells 11,700 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,893. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

