Credit Agricole S A Takes $1.66 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,472. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

