Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 63.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 172.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.96.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KOD. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.