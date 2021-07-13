Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,166,354. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

