Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,231 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

IRT opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

