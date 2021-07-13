Credit Suisse AG Sells 108,766 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,766 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of FibroGen worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

