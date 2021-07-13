Credit Suisse AG Sells 165,226 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,226 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 595.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 386.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,872 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $76,906.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

