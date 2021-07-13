Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,013 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,893.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.