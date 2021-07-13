Credit Suisse AG Sells 352,410 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

