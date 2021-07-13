Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CEQP traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 377,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.