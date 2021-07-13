Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CEQP traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 377,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 3.60. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
