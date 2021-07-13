Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 230,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CRCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 7,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,738. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

