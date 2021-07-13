Critical Analysis: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Research Solutions and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and OmniComm Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.61 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -102.58 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Solutions.

Summary

Research Solutions beats OmniComm Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.