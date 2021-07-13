Critical Contrast: Novation Companies (NYSE:NOVC) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Novation Companies (NYSE:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin 0.60% 1.37% 0.50% Novation Companies -18.58% N/A -42.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Redfin and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 2 8 5 0 2.20 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin presently has a consensus price target of $63.23, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redfin and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $886.09 million 6.93 -$18.53 million ($0.23) -256.70 Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.10 -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Volatility & Risk

Redfin has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Redfin beats Novation Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

