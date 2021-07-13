Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.42. 25,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,754,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

