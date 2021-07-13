CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $302.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.42.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,670 shares of company stock worth $40,220,179. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

