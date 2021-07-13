CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $555,064.00 and $106,932.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,767 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.