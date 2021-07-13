CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price Buys 25,000 Shares

CSI Compressco LP (NYSE:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCLP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco LP has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

