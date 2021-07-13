Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,899 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 3,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

