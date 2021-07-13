Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 472,982 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,858. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

