Css LLC Il Takes $2.94 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 298,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

OTCMKTS GIGGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

