CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CURI. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.