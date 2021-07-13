Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 2,417,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,374. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $691.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.