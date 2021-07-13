CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CYBR opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

