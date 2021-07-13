Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht Purchases 823,170 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60.
Shares of CYCN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 31,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,769. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
