Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht Purchases 823,170 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht bought 823,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60.

Shares of CYCN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 31,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,769. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

