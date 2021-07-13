Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Sells $42,960.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

