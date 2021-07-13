Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Sells $48,840.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00.

Shares of NYSE CYTK traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 1,019,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,777. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.