Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $181.18 and a 12 month high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

