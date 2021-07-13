Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. 373,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,695. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danaos has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

