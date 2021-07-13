Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, July 15th

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $259.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.